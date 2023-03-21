Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Time, History And Significance

Marathi and Konkani Hindus' traditional new year festival called Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22, this year. The day is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the new year in accordance with the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa is celebrated in a number of states and union territories, including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Gudi Padwa significance

The significance of Gudi Padwa is explained by a variety of stories. Some people think that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. Another popular theory holds that the Marathas defeated the Mughals on Gudi Padwa. After winning, Chatrapati Shivaji raised the "gudi," or flag. Thus, the day is also known as the Day of victory for this reason.

Gudi also represents Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, and this event is held to remember Rama's coronation following his return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

Time, shubh muhurat

Pratipada Tithi begins – at 10:52 pm on Mar 21, 2023

Pratipada Tithi ends – 08:20 pm on Mar 22, 2023

Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees take the traditional oil bath before praying. According to the scriptures, North Indians begin the nine-day Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same day that Gudi Padwa is celebrated, and they consume neem with Mishri on the first day of Navratri.

Women in Maharashtra make beautiful Gudis in their homes, which they subsequently worship. It is stated that Gudi will shield us from all bad energy and bring good fortune into our life. For Gudi Padwa, Gudi flags are made from red or orange garments and decorated with flowers. This flag is balanced upside-down on a copper or silver vessel. According to legend, it stands for riches and the victory of good over evil.

The devotees make the traditional festival food known as Pachadi. It is meant to act as a symbolic reminder to the populace that the upcoming year, as well as all of life, will be filled with a variety of flavours rather than only sweet ones. All of the flavors—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent, and piquant—are combined in the cuisine to create one dish.