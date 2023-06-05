Who Was Gufi Paintal, The Actor Who Played Shakuni Mama In Mahabharat?

Gufi Paintal, who is best known for his role as Shakuni in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, died on Monday morning (June 5) in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by his nephew Hiten Paintal (son of his younger brother Kanwarjit Paintal). The veteran actor was hospitalised for the past few days due to heart and kidney ailments. He was the elder brother of popular comedian and character actor Kanwarjit Paintal, who co-starred with him in Mahabharat.

Who was Gufi Paintal?

He was an actor and director, who started his career as an engineer working with the Tatas in Jamshedpur. In an interview, Gufi mentions how he and his brother had been interested in acting since childhood. In 1969, Gufi Paintal moved to Mumbai to join his brother, who had already established himself in the Hindi film industry. Gufi started out as a model and then worked as an assistant director for several movies.

In 1975, Paintal made his acting debut in the film Rafoo Chakkar. Two years later, he was seen in Dillagi and Des Pardes. However, it was only in 1988 that he became a household name, featuring in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat as Shakuni Mama. He also worked as a casting director in the mythological show.

The late actor has a younger brother Kanwarjit Paintal, who is also a comedian and character actor. Not many know he too was part of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, in which he played the roles of Shikhandi and Sudama. Kanwarjit Paintal is known for films such as Satte Pe Satta, Bawarchi, Dilwala and Teri Kasam.

Not just Shakuni Mama, Gufi Paintal also played these memorable roles

Gufi Paintal was well-known among fans for his acting skills. Apart from Mahabharat, Paintal also featured in other period dramas and mythology-oriented shows. For example, he appeared as as British officer Charles Metcalfe in Bahadur Shah Zafar, as Humayun in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, as Shakuni in Om Namah Shivay and as Vishwakarma in RadhaKrishn.

The versatile actor was also seen in various fiction and non-fiction oriented TV shows, such as Kanoon, CID (Indian TV series), and Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. He has also acted in Bollywood films such as Dillagi, Des Pardes, Suhaag, and Daava.

Apart from acting, he has directed a film titled Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu (based on the 16th-century saint of the same name) and a Chhattisgarhi film titled Mahatari. Gufi Paintal is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild.