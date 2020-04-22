Gulshan Devaiah And Kallirroi Tziafeta Get Divorced After 8-year Long Marriage

Critically-lauded actor Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta are officially divorced, informed the actor to an entertainment portal. The couple was married for 8 years and Gulshan said that they have divorced 'amicably'.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Gulshan said they are both doing okay and refrained from releasing a statement on social media or press because it was their 'private matter'. Gulshan tied the knot with actress Kallirroi Tziafeta (hails from Greece) in 2012 but the two have been staying separately for a while now.

In a media interaction in 2019, Gulshan spoke about his marriage and said that it wasn't easy being married as there are many ups and downs. Calling himself a 'Loner', Gulshan said that he is comfortable in his own space and in marriage, he was learning to manage the other person's presence in his space.

The actor said that you may be in love with your partner but you live and learn a lot of things together. "As of now, we are together," said Gulshan in December 2019.

It is nice to be recognised by the audiences as an "underrated" actor, said Gulshan Devaiah, who credits his hard work of a decade for finally getting the roles of his choice.

In the follow up to his critically-lauded dual role in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Ghost Stories, the actor plays a suicidal loser in Amazon Prime Video's dark comedy "Afsos".

"There is a range that I’m trying to explore. It took time but finally it's happening. A lot of my work in 2019 and now has helped me do that. I'm trying to maintain a variety and people have started recognising that," Devaiah told PTI in an interview. The actor hopes that his hard work will help him move in the forward direction.

