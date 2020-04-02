The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ira Khan's Friends Share Solutions To Her Insomnia While Gulshan Devaiah Turns Spamster

Bollywood News

Ira Khan shared three posts with multiple selfies on Instagram, talking about how she has been suffering from insomnia. Here is what Gulshan Devaiah has to say.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan seems to be spending her time in quarantine but is suffering from insomnia. The actor shared pictures and selfies on her Instagram and talked about how she has become an insomniac. Actor Gulshan Devaiah jumped on the opportunity to give Ira some sound advise. 

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Stirs A Storm On Social Media; Wants To Date His Co-star

Confessions of an Insomniac

Ira Khan posted a series of pictures where she can be seen sitting comfortably at her home. She is wearing a black Tshirt. She also posted pictures with her dog. Using hashtags that say bored, 'why don't I just sleep', 'sleep cycle' and 'what is that', she shared that she has been having trouble sleeping. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

ALSO READ | Ira Khan's Desert Safari Pictures From Rajasthan Will Give You Travel Goals 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 

Ira's friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah took up this opportunity to pull Ira's leg. In the first post shared by Ira, Gulshan commented and advised her to take a cold shower and she might feel sleepy. Ira replied to his comment with an eye-rolling emoji. In the second set on pictures, Ira and Gulshan's friend RJ Alok commented that as Gulshan have said before, she should take a cold shower. 

ALSO READ | Ira Khan Reveals She Has Someone Tattooed On Her Body Twice & It's Not Who You Think It Is

Devaiah responds to RJ Alok and comments that he is also repeating the same and asking her to take a cold shower. Gulshan went on with this fun as he went on to comment on Ira's third post as well. He asks her to take a cold shower once again. Ira finally replied to Devaiah and said that she is trying to sleep and not wake up.

ALSO READ | Ira Khan's 'new Muses', Vijay Varma & Gulshan Devaiah 'washed Their Hands For 20 Seconds' 

ALSO READ | Ira Khan & Ananya Panday Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Are Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Prakash
JAVADEKAR SLAMS SONIA FOR CRITICISM
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK