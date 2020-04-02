Ira Khan's Friends Share Solutions To Her Insomnia While Gulshan Devaiah Turns Spamster

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan seems to be spending her time in quarantine but is suffering from insomnia. The actor shared pictures and selfies on her Instagram and talked about how she has become an insomniac. Actor Gulshan Devaiah jumped on the opportunity to give Ira some sound advise.

Confessions of an Insomniac

Ira Khan posted a series of pictures where she can be seen sitting comfortably at her home. She is wearing a black Tshirt. She also posted pictures with her dog. Using hashtags that say bored, 'why don't I just sleep', 'sleep cycle' and 'what is that', she shared that she has been having trouble sleeping.

Ira's friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah took up this opportunity to pull Ira's leg. In the first post shared by Ira, Gulshan commented and advised her to take a cold shower and she might feel sleepy. Ira replied to his comment with an eye-rolling emoji. In the second set on pictures, Ira and Gulshan's friend RJ Alok commented that as Gulshan have said before, she should take a cold shower.

Devaiah responds to RJ Alok and comments that he is also repeating the same and asking her to take a cold shower. Gulshan went on with this fun as he went on to comment on Ira's third post as well. He asks her to take a cold shower once again. Ira finally replied to Devaiah and said that she is trying to sleep and not wake up.

