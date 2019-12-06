Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee's Adorable Pictures Will Give You Major Couple Goals

Indian television’s Ram and Sita, aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, are one of the most popular couples in the Indian television industry today. Both of them kickstarted their careers in the Hindi industry with the show, Ramayan. The duo fell in love during the stint, and the rest is history.

While recalling their journey in an interview, Debina Bonnerjee said that the duo met for the first time on a talent hunt show. Back then, they were just friends, but certain circumstances made them realise their love for each other. The time that they were apart made them acknowledge the love they felt for each other.

After dating for almost five years, the couple finally tied the knot in 2011. Gurmeet had set up a sweet proposal in place for Debina on the sets of the show Pati Patni Aur Woh, and she could not refuse. The couple had a small ceremony in the presence of just close family and friends.

Here is a look at some of the most adorable pictures of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee:

1. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee enjoying a gala time during their recent vacation in Dubai.

2. The power couple enjoying at the OnePlus Music Festival held last month.

3. A couple who prays together stays together, and Gurmeet-Debina is the proof.

4. Gurmeet surely cannot take his eyes off his beautiful wife, Debina.

5. A small, cute Karwa Chauth celebration for Gurmeet and Debina.

6. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee keep taking vacations regularly to spend time with each other between their busy schedules. Here is a picture of them having a nice time on a cruise in the Maldives.

7. Debina prepping her dear husband Gurmeet for an event before stepping on the red carpet.

