Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee's Adorable Pictures Will Give You Major Couple Goals

Indian television’s Ram and Sita, aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, are one of the most popular couples in the Indian television industry today. Both of them kickstarted their careers in the Hindi industry with the show, Ramayan. The duo fell in love during the stint, and the rest is history.
ALSO READ | Ramayan: Television Portrayal Of Lord Rama Throughout The Years
While recalling their journey in an interview, Debina Bonnerjee said that the duo met for the first time on a talent hunt show. Back then, they were just friends, but certain circumstances made them realise their love for each other. The time that they were apart made them acknowledge the love they felt for each other.
ALSO READ | Indian Television Actors Who Found Love On Sets And Married Their Co-stars
After dating for almost five years, the couple finally tied the knot in 2011. Gurmeet had set up a sweet proposal in place for Debina on the sets of the show Pati Patni Aur Woh, and she could not refuse. The couple had a small ceremony in the presence of just close family and friends.
ALSO READ | Sanaya Irani: The Actor's Latest Outfit For Intezaar Promotions
ALSO READ | Arijit Songs: Intezaar Ft. Sanaya Irani And Gurmeet Choudhary Released
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.