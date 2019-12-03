Hailey Baldwin Is Paparazzi Favourite Celeb At Moment. Read Why?

Hailey Baldwin appeared on the cover of several international magazines and her pictures are often the talk of the town. The star recently stirred up Hollywood with her latest shoot pictures. The 23-year-old model was spotted in a surf shoot in Key Biscayne Park in Miami. Baldwin is a 'paparazzi favourite celebrity' at the moment. Her everyday movement becomes a hot topic, be it for her outfit or her moments with singer-husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin was recently spotted with her husband Justin Bieber on an outing for Christmas shopping. Even though the duo seemed glum in their all-black attire, the pair was clicked several times in an unnamed vendor’s shop in Los Angeles. Later Hailey Baldwin shared the Christmas tree they bought on her Instagram story.

Wire sites and pap accounts cover Hailey Baldwin's everyday moments with Justin Bieber. She recently appeared with Bieber for a dinner night out in white crops and denims. Justin, on the other hand, donned pink hair and the two looked made for each other in the matching attires.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were spotted recently while celebrating Thanksgiving together. The two were spotted by the paparazzi’s soaking in the Miami sun. Hailey and Justin were seen heading to the private residence where they later celebrated Thanksgiving with their family and friends by the pool.

Hailey Baldwin celebrating her birthday with friends on November 22nd:

