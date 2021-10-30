Halloween 2021: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Put On Their 'Addams Family' Look; See Pics

With Halloween 2021 around the corner, celebrities across the globe have been getting into their spookiest costumes to celebrate the festival. Chrissy Teigen headed to Instagram on Saturday to give her fans and followers a sneak-peek into what her family decided to dress as for Halloween this year.

The picture saw John Legend and Chrissy Teigen turn into the Addams Family. The duo put on their best and also dressed up their children for the festival.

Chrissy Teigen gives sneak-peek into her family's Halloween look

Chrissy is seen dressed as Morticia in a black dress and bright red lipstick. John Legend on the other hand dressed as Gomez and aced his look to perfection. He got the hairstyle and moustache just right and stole the show with a musical performance. Chrissy Teigen's mom, Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen was also present and donned the look of Grandmama. John and Chrissy's daughter Luna was dressed as Wednesday as had two long plaits on either side of her head as she wore a black and white outfit. The couple's youngest, Miles dressed as Pugsley and wore a striped t-shirt. He looked exactly like the characters as his hair was curled to perfection. Cousin It also appeared in the pictures online, but it was unclear who wore the costume.

John Legend also posted a few pictures as he geared up for Halloween. He shared a picture with Luna and mentioned that she refused to get out of her character even for pictures, as he made a reference to the show. He wrote, "She insists on staying in character for all photos. No smiles for Wednesday". The picture featured the musical legend smiling from ear to ear, as Luna gazed into the camera and appeared to be in a grumpy mood.

John Legend also shared a video that he called 'Addams Family rehearsal'. In the video, he played the iconic tune that Addams Family fans only know too well. He Luna could be seen stomping her feet to the tune as she stayed in her character. Cousin It could also be seen shaking his head from side to side. Teigen gave viewers a peace sign at the end of the video and Legend mentioned that the rehearsal was 'going beautifully'.

Image: AP