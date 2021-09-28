Chrissy Teigen Says ‘I’m A Mess, I’m Chaotic’; Confesses To Reflecting It In Her Posts

Chrissy Teigen recently penned a meaningful note for all his fans on social media about how people were so conditioned about seeing perfect photos and shared an imperfect picture of herself. She even wrote about how she responds to people who ask her whether the pictures were good enough to post on social media. Many celebrity artists and fans reacted to her post and appreciated how real she was.

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a goofy picture of herself in which her eyes are closed and she is trying to say something. She then mentioned how she thinks that people are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos and added how she didn’t care about curating her Instagram to be perfect.

Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s a mess

She wrote, “I really think you guys are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day because so many of my comments on any given photo are “why would she post this” or “i love you girl but this is not flattering”, to which I say, who cares?? a lot of the time, makeup artists and hair stylists will ask if photos are good enough to post and my reply is always the same: I honestly don’t care. post whatever. I dunno. I just don’t care about curating my Instagram to be perfection. Im a mess, I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that, thank u!! Love, a Sagittarius[sic]."

Many celebrity artists reacted to Chrissy Teigen’s latest Instagram post and expressed their opinions on what she stated in the caption. Stephanie Shephard wrote, "I feel this the idea of constant perfection is exhausting let’s get back to the good ol days where we post our food using a Valencia filter and white border without a care in the world[sic]," while David Lopez mentioned how he had so many pictures to prove the theory. Some fans also stated how much they agreed with what she stated and thanked her for normalising not being perfect because no one is. A fan also added fire emojis to depict how fiery post it was and added that it was such a Sagittarius statement.

Have a look at some of the reactions to Chrissy Teigen’s latest Instagram post

(Image: AP)