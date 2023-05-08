Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Open Up On Dating Rumours

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, best known for their roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara on the long-running television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have finally commented on their dating rumours. The camaraderie and chemistry between the two, both on the show and off it, have got the rumour mills spinning. The actors also potentially revealed the resumption of a much-awaited love track for the television serial.

Harshad and Pranali comment on their equation

The strong chemistry shared between the characters of Abhimanyu and Akshara spills off-screen into the real lives of actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. When asked by Telly Chakkar to comment on the dating rumours surrounding them, both Harshad and Pranali denied it right away. They stated how the dating rumours were simply a result of excessive speculation and that their primary focus was currently on their work.

The duo also cited the several accolades they won at the Indian Telly Awards as proof that they needed to work harder to keep up the appreciation and love that they were receiving. They said, "There is nothing like that. At the moment, we all are concentrating on our work and these trophies we won at the Indian Telly Awards is the proof that we need to work more."

On a possible Abhimanyu-Akshara reconciliation

Abhira, the ship name given by fans of the show to the character pairing of Abhimanyu and Akshara, are currently at the receiving end of miscommunication and misunderstandings in the show. Harshad and Pranali in the same interaction revealed how a reconciliation is on the cards for the much-loved on-screen couple. They said, "I am 100 percent confident that the problems between Abhira will get over soon and situations will get better between them."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been airing on television since 2009. The show has undergone several cast changes owing to continued time-jumps. Harshad Chopda currently plays the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali Rathod is playing the role of Akshara Goenka Sharma.