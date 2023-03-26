Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Lataa Saberwal Fears Losing Her Voice

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal opened up about her diagnosis on social media and revealed that she has developed early nodules near her voice box. The actress asked fans for their wishes and prayers. Lataa said that after her recent visit to the doctor, she has been advised to take proper voice rest for at least a week.

The post shared by Lataa read, "Just visited the ENT for my throat. I have developed early nodules on my voice box hence I have been suggested complete voice rest for at least a week. I have been put on steroids as that is the only way it can heal. It is a serious issue if I don't take care, it can lead to permanent voice alteration or loss of voice is also feared." Meanwhile, in the caption she wrote, " Please keep me in your prayers."

As soon as the actress shared the post, fans and followers lent support and wished her speedy recovery. While one user wrote, "Oh my god!! Please take care of urself. Lots of prayers and healing with abundance of care and love for u (sic)," another user commented, "Lata everything is going to be just fine. Take lots of rest, I will pray for your speedy recovery." Lataa thanked everyone by commenting, "Thank you for all your wishes and support."

Lataa Saberwal acting career

In 2021, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal decided that she will quit acting in daily soaps. The sudden announcement surprised her fans. However, she shared that she was still open to work opportunities in movies and web series. She is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans with her photos and videos. Apart from YRKKH, she has acted in popular shows including Ishq Mein Marjawan and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.