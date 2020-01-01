Sushant Singh Rajput To Ram Kapoor, TV Actors Who Ventured Into Bollywood

Television is a medium that is loved and embraced by many viewers. The actors who appear on popular TV shows soon go on to become household names for their fans. However, the gap between the television and the film industry is reducing day by day. Many TV stars are now venturing into the big screens whereas many Bollywood celebs are exploring the small screen. In recent times, there are many TV actors who have moved beyond the small screens and went on to achieve several laurels. These celebs have achieved these milestones by their sheer talent and determination and inevitably the love of their fans. These TV actors have made their mark on the big screens too and since then, there has been no looking behind for them.

TV actors who made impressive mark in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput

He became a household name as Manav from the popular television show, Pavitra Rishta. But Sushant was certainly destined for more. He made an impressive Bollywood debut with the film Kai Po Che in the year 2013 opposite Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. He went on to garner loads of acclaim for his performance in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance, Chhichore and Raabta.

Ram Kapoor

This popular actor went on to star in many television shows like Heena, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kehta Hai Dil. But it was the portrayal of Jai Udai Walia in the show Kasam Se and Ram Amarnath Kapoor in the show Bade Ache Lagte Hai which made him a household name. But he also went on to leave a significant mark in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. He was recently seen in the film Loveyatri.

Karan Singh Grover

He garnered an enviable female fan-following and became a heartthrob after his stint in the show Dil Mil Gaye where he essayed the role of Dr Armaan. He also charmed the audience in the show Qubool Hai as Asad Ahmed Khan. However, he has also been loved in his stint in Bollywood with films like Alone and Hate Story 3. He recently made an impressive comeback on the Indian television as he essayed the role of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

