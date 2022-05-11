Hina Khan All Set To Grace Red Carpet Of Cannes 2022; To Launch Poster Of Her New Film

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actors in the television world. Over the years, she has not only managed to win the hearts of the audience with her acting skills but, has also stunned her fans with her impeccable taste in fashion.

After impressing the global audience with her stunning outfit at Cannes 2019, Hina Khan is once again all set to grace the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Reportedly, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor will visit the French Riviera for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

Hina Khan to be a part of Cannes 2022

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, the former Bigg Boss contestant has already started preparing for her red carpet look at Cannes 2022. Further, she is all excited to launch the poster of her upcoming project Country of Blind which is directed by Rahat Kazmi. Sharing the details about the same, a close source to the development revealed the portal-

“Hina and her whole film's team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front”.

Other Indian celebs at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to take place between May 17 to May 28 in France. Earlier, it was announced that actor Deepika Padukone will represent India at Cannes 2022 as part of the jury. Apart from Deepika Padukone, many A-list Bollywood celebrities are now confirmed to walk the red carpet of the prestigious event. Some notable names of celebrities that are coming up for the event include Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hedge, music maestro AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur and many others.

