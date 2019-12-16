Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan WARNS Rashami Desai; Says 'You've Made Enough Mistakes'

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show.s The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and airs on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 welcomed ex-contestants Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan as special guests during the weekend. Both of them were tremendously happy after meeting the Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan. Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma also were excited to meet the contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss 13.

When Hina entered the main house, was seen hugging her friend Rashami Desai. Rashami was seen relieved after Hina Khan comforted her. Hina told Rashami that she realises how it feels to be in her place. Hina further said to not to repeat the same mistakes again and again. Hina was also seen telling Rashami that she shouldn’t trust everyone in life. However, whether her advice for Rashami was for the game or boyfriend Arhaan Khan is yet unknown.

It is not only Hina who was seen giving Rashami a piece of mind. Previously, we have seen Arti Singh, who is also Rashmi's friend claim that she dislikes Arhaan Khan. While performing a task, Arti was seen telling Rashami that she is keeping her distance from her as she is afraid that their relationship will turn sour. However, in times of need, both have supported each other.

In the episode, where Salman Khan revealed Arhaan’s secret, Arti became very angry and was seen losing her cool. Gaurav Desai, Rashami's brother also entered the house to help her make a wise decision. Gaurav also told Rashami that Arhaan did not resurrect her career. What will be Rashami’s next move? Stay tuned for further updates.

