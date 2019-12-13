Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s Banter About Bigg Boss At Raanjhana’s Launch Is Too Cute

Video song Raanjhana featuring popular actors Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma released yesterday. The trending song has been sung by Asad Khan and Arjit Singh. Fans of the actors had been anticipating the song for a while and were eager to see the duo paired in a music video. Recently, the two actors were spotted at an event for the launch of their music video.

Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s hilarious banter

Hina and Priyank's friendship dates back to their Bigg Boss days. The actors were often spotted quarrelling during the show; however, they eventually became good friends. At the song launch, Hina and Priyank casually joked about their stint in the Bigg Boss house. This left everyone present in awe of their blooming friendship. Hina teased Priyank about teaching her how to act, and Priyank asked her to cut it out or else they would once again quarrel as they did in Bigg Boss 11.

Fans loved watching the former Bigg Boss contestants bond over their past.

Hina Khan was seen wearing a pretty floral print dress, while Priyank looked dapper in a long coat with jeans and a t-shirt. Their chemistry in the music video has gained appreciation from and even from Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal. The song has been trending ever since on the charts and is being praised by fans.

