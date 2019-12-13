The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s Banter About Bigg Boss At Raanjhana’s Launch Is Too Cute

Television News

Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma shared a hilarious banter at the launch event for their latest song Raanjhana. The duo joked about their time in Bigg boss, read.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
hina khan

Video song Raanjhana featuring popular actors Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma released yesterday. The trending song has been sung by Asad Khan and Arjit Singh. Fans of the actors had been anticipating the song for a while and were eager to see the duo paired in a music video. Recently, the two actors were spotted at an event for the launch of their music video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany) on

Also Read | Mohit Chauhan Songs: List Of Top Five Magical Numbers You Must Listen To

Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s hilarious banter

Also Read | Alan Walker Songs: Top 3 Alan Walker Numbers That Will Never Fade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Hina and Priyank's friendship dates back to their Bigg Boss days. The actors were often spotted quarrelling during the show; however, they eventually became good friends. At the song launch, Hina and Priyank casually joked about their stint in the Bigg Boss house. This left everyone present in awe of their blooming friendship. Hina teased Priyank about teaching her how to act, and Priyank asked her to cut it out or else they would once again quarrel as they did in Bigg Boss 11.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Khalid: Young Dumb & Broke, Better And Other Songs To Which You Can Groove

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

Fans loved watching the former Bigg Boss contestants bond over their past.

Hina Khan was seen wearing a pretty floral print dress, while Priyank looked dapper in a long coat with jeans and a t-shirt. Their chemistry in the music video has gained appreciation from and even from Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal. The song has been trending ever since on the charts and is being praised by fans.

Also Read | Best Of 2019: Top Romantic Marathi Songs That Will Redefine Love

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST