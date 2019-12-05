Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Photos From Their Rajasthan Getaway

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are giving major couple goals to their fans and followers. The lovebirds are enjoying a romantic vacation at Rajasthan, living their best life. They reportedly began their vacation with Ajmer Sharif and Pushkar, later they flew off to Bishengarh and stayed there at a cultural property. The duo is all smiles and happy their social media is a testimony to it. The television star, Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos of her romantic outing. Fans can see them enjoying dinner date to having a camel ride session and also having an auto-rickshaw ride. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are having the time of their life and are all about love.

Hina Khan also took to Instagram, to share a picture where she can be seen acing her vacation look at a beautiful fort. She is seen wearing a red sweater which she paired with a blue skirt. Hina Khan accessorised her look with a hat. While the television star gave major fashion goals to her fans and followers, her beau was smitten by Hina Khan. Rocky Jaiswal took to Instagram, to post a picture with his ladylove. The duo can be seen holding on to each other in the photo. The picture has created buzz on social media, the fans and followers are loving them.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Hina Khan is speculated to be seen next in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She is reportedly rehearsing currently for a song of the film.

