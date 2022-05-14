Hina Khan Glows In Lilac Co-ord Set As She Leaves For Cannes, Says 'Indians Will Rock It'

Bollywood and TV star Hina Khan is all set to grace the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival again this year. The actor is one of the most talented and beloved stars of the Television industry, who turned heads with her stunning outfits at Cannes 2019. Amid reports of her appearance at Cannes 2022 making the rounds on the Internet, the actor has now left for France for the upcoming festival.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is known to impress her fans with her style and did so again with her airport appearance. The actor was spotted at the airport in a lilac co-ord outfit with a turtle neck top and pyjamas as she left for France. She also wore a pair of trendy goggles and carried a back black coloured backpack.

In the video, the shutterbugs called Hina Khan "Sherkhan," to which the actor said, "Thank you." The actor also mentioned how India is going to rock it at the film festival this year. The actor further asked the photographers to wish her the best for the film festival. One of the photographers congratulated her and quipped, "Cannes me jaakr aag laga dengi Hina ji (You will set the festival on fire)." Hina Khan further wished for the same and mentioned how every Indian will set the festival on fire. She said, "Inshallah. Inshallah. Sab aag lagaenge. India se jo jaaega sab aag lagaenge, not just me. (Everyone from India will set the festival on fire, not just me."

Hina Khan to grace the red carpet at Cannes 2022

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hina Khan is set to visit the French Riviera for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film Country Of Blind. The film is helmed by Rahat Kazmi and stars the actor in the lead role. Just like her Cannes debut in 2019, Hina Khan will make sure that her fashion game is on point. She and her team began preparing for the same earlier this week.

Deepika Padukone is among the other stars, as a part of the jury at the festival.

Image: Varinder Chawla