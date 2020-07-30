Hina Khan Shares Her BTS Makeup Sessions Amidst Rumours Of Her Being The New ‘Naagin’

TV actor Hina Khan has been garnering a lot of buzz and this time it is for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. Speculations are strong that the actor has grabbed a pivotal part in the show and the makers have also given a sneak-peek of her look in the new promo of the show. Now, Hina has taken to her social media to share a glimpse of her makeup sessions from her vanity van and it may leave fans wondering if she has started shooting for the show.

Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her 'morning world'

In one of her Instagram stories, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shares a picture wherein she can be seen draped in an adorable pink robe while a soothing track is being played in the background. The actor can be seen getting her makeup done in the video and one can catch a glimpse of her stunning eye makeup in the same. Hina also had an apt caption for the same wherein she declared that her early morning coffee along with some music is all she needs to start her 'morning world.' Take a look at a still from her video.

Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her 'Naagin eyes'

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor also shared another glimpse of her makeup which further fuels the speculations of her shooting for Naagin 5. The video shows the actor flaunting her lovely makeup. When Hina goes on to flaunt her eyes, one can see her wearing a blue colored lens which maybe is her look from the show. It has been previously seen that actors like Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, and others who have been a part of the Naagin franchise, have also donned blue or golden colored lenses for the show. This may also further arouse the excitement level amongst her fans to see her on the show. Take a look at one of the stills from her video.

The Hacked actor will be seen alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra on the show. Reportedly, Hina's character will have a cameo appearance on the show and will pave the way for the Naagin 5 plot to proceed. The franchise will be taken forward by actor Surbhi Chandna.

