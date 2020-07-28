Hina Khan Recalls Being 'nervous' While Dancing With Rocky On Vidya Balan's Song; Watch

Recently, actor Hina Khan’s fan page posted a throwback video of the actor, which features her shaking a leg with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to Vidya Balan's Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani song from the film Tumhari Sulu. Reposting the video on her Instagram handle, Hina Khan mentioned that she and Rocky Jaiswal were ‘hell nervous’ before the dance. The actor also joked that they were dancing 'like children' to the song. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Hina Khan's Jaw-dropping 'Then And Now' Pic Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her Transformation

As seen in the video shared, Hina can be seen all dolled-up in a red gown, sporting a retro hairdo, while Rocky Jaiswal keeps it humble in a tuxedo. In the video, many dancers can be seen grooving gracefully to the song in the background, as Hina and Rocky set the stage on fire with their performance. Take a look at how fans reacted to Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's performance to the song:

Also Read | Hina Khan Shows How To 'throw Sass Like Confetti' In Throwback Picture

Also Read | Hina Khan And Beau Rocky Jaiswal Go Shopping Wearing Masks; See Pics

What's next for Hina Khan?

Hina, who was last seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, Lines. Starring Farida Jalal, Rishi Bhutani and Hina in the leading roles, Lines follows the struggle of a Kashmiri woman, who tries to redefine norms. Helmed by Hussien Khan, Lines is expected to release in 2020.

Hina Khan was last seen in Hacked 2, along with Rohan Shah. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked 2 showcases the dark side of the digital world. Hina also forayed into the digital space with Damaged Season 2. Damaged Season 2 is the second installment of Hungama's blockbuster original show, Damaged. Just like the first season, Damaged Season 2 is a psychological crime drama with a strong female character at the helm of the story.

Khan will soon return to TV with season 5 of Naagin, which is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

(Image & video credits: Hiro_fanclub Instagram)

Also Read | Hina Khan's Jaw-dropping 'Then And Now' Pic Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her Transformation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.