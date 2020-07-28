Hina Khan Joins 'I Have A Joke About' Wagon, Shares Meme About Herself

Apart from sharing constant updates from their lives, celebrities are often seen sharing memes with their fans. Among many others, the 'I have a joke about' series has gone viral and has been rounds of the internet. With many celebrities posting their own versions, actor Rohan Shah also shared a series of versions with one being about Hina Khan. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor shared the meme on her Instagram and had a good laugh over it.

Hina Khan shares a meme about herself

Hina Khan's Hacked co-star Rohan Shah took to his social media to share a series of 'I have a joke about' memes. Taking a dig at their film's title, the one about Hina read, "I have a joke about Hina, but it is Hacked now". The actor shared this meme to her Instagram stories and added a few laughing emojis over the screenshot.

About Hacked

Hina Khan and Rohan Shah starred together in Hacked alongside Tanvi Thakkar and Mohit Malhotra. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the psychological thriller is produced under the banner of Loneranger Productions. The plot of the film explores the dark side of the social media and digital world. A 19-year-old hacker (Rohan Shah) is heartbroken when Sam (Hina Khan) refuses to accept his proposal and threatens to leak all of her personal information to the world.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin will get wrapped up sooner than expected after it got disrupted due to the lockdown. Fans are already anticipating the fifth season of the show and are eagerly waiting for it. There were also speculations about Hina Khan joining the show alongside Mohit Malhotra.

Malhotra has confirmed that he and his Hacked co-star Hina Khan will be joining the show in season 5 with Khan playing the character of the shape-shifting serpent. The Naagin 5 cast will also be joined by actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. The fourth season is expected to be wrapped up by mid-August and the makers will reportedly follow up with a new season soon after. In an earlier interview with a news source, the makers confirmed that the fourth season will be given a proper send-off.

