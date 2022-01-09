COVID-19 has again halted the entire world with many people becoming victims of the deadly virus. Recently, Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan took to her social media handle and shared a piece of news with all her fans and well-wishers. As per the post, Hina Khan's family has tested positive for Covid-19, however, the actress has tested negative. This news shared by Hina has left all her fans worried, especially after seeing red scars on her face.

Hina Khan's family tested COVID positive

Hina shared the news with her fans in a very positive way and in her latest post she is seen wearing a black and white nightdress, In tied up hair and bare and minimum makeup, the television actor shared her ordeal with her fans in a long note.

Referring to the marks on her face as 'battle marks' and flaunting her beautiful smile, the actress penned down an inspirational caption, "Harsh Reality: These days the life and insta both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020x2(2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020..When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7."

The actress also talked about how she is brave enough to get through every situation and further added, "But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or at least try..And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine..Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior.. This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade. P.S- #BathroomSelfie #NinjaWarrior #FighterForReal #RealityIsHarsh #DoubleMaskUp #MaskIsYourShield #sherrkhanisback #InspireYourselfToInspireOthers #DaddysStrongGirl."

Hina Khan tested COVID-19 positive last year

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress last year after returning from her Kashmir trip tested positive for covid, she shared the news with her fans wrote. "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taken all necessary precautions," the actor wrote back then. The actress also lost her father during the same time and it was a tough time for her family last year.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@REALHINAKHAN