Inside Hina Khan & Beau Rocky Jaiswal's New Year Celebrations In NYC With Lavish Meals

TV star Hina Khan seemingly has plans to celebrate her New Year's eve in one of the most happening cities in the world, New York. The actor is spending some romantic time with her beau Rocky Jaiswal as she is set to bid adieu to 2021. She recently shared some glimpses of her happening evening in NYC, which included a lavish dinner and her enjoying some street shows.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina Khan recently shared a series of photos and videos from her evening in New York City. The actor was seen wearing a warm black turtleneck and a knitted head in the pictures. She also shared a cosied-up picture with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and captioned it, "Us," with an infinity sign. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also shared a snap of her lavish dinner table with some champagne. She later shared some clips of people playing the drums and dancing on the streets.

Hina Khan pens how her life changed in 2021

This year was surely an emotional rollercoaster for Hina Khan. While the actor gave some superhit music videos, she lost her father, Aslam Khan, to a cardiac arrest. The actor often remembers her father and visits his tombstone. As 2021 has finally come to an end, the actor recently penned how this year changed her life. She shared an Instagram reel of her wandering on the streets of New York. In the reel, the actor wrote, "This year my life changed forever," and further listed what she learned in 2021. She penned, "I learned why angels had to fall to live like humans. Our journey is the sum of our emotions. The more we endure, the more we live..." She then wished all her fans a happy new year. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Life Goes on.. When life forces you to live in the monotone .. live like you don’t need no colour. You are Why.. Life exists!"

Hina Khan's love for winters and NYC

Hina Khan surely is a fan of winters and New York City. The actor, who is currently vacationing in the US, shared a few pictures via social media. In the caption of one of the posts, the actor wrote, "Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.." Here are some pictures of the actor from her trip.

