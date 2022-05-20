Indian celebrities have been winning over hearts with their stunning appearances at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. From Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela and more, eminent personalities have been making heads turn with their stylish red carpet looks. Hina Khan too walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet after three years, however, the actor wasn't invited to the opening ceremony for the Indian delegation.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the television star revealed she was upset about the same, iterating how she could've been invited as an audience at least. She maintained that while the exposure at Cannes opened more avenues for her on the professional front, the segregation between Bollywood and television still concretely exists.

Hina Khan upset about not being invited to Cannes 2022 Indian pavilion inauguration

Talking about how things changed for her post Cannes, Hina said, "Things did get a bit easier when it comes to work, meeting people, how they look at you, how they greet you, and the designer stuff that we wear…". Admitting that many still have reservations, she maintained that things have been overall positive.

However, Hina stated that one isn't allowed to enter a 'certain space' and cited the example of the opening ceremony that happened earlier this week. She said that while they all belong to the same industry and have come here to represent India, there's still an 'elitist system' at play. Expressing disappointment over her non-inclusion at the opening ceremony, Hina stated -

"There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar."

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Urvashi Rautela attended the inauguration ceremony, where the I&B minister Anurag Thakur joined them. The divas danced to the song Ghoomar together, glimpses of which were widely shared on the internet.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @REALHINAKHAN)