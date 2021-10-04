Hina Khan Visits Father's Tombstone On Bday: 'Missed You Terribly In Everything Today'

Actor Hina Khan lost her father, Aslam Khan, on April 20 this year. Since then, the actor often remembers her father and pays heartfelt homage on several special occasions. As Hina Khan rang into her 34th birthday on October 2, 2021, she visited her father's tombstone to seek his blessings. The actor also penned a heartfelt note as she shared photos from her visit.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared a few photos from her visit to her late father's tombstone. The pictures also had some flowers which she offered to her father. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor penned an emotional note and mentioned how her father used to celebrate her birthday. She wrote, "t’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment💔 Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful! In this life of utter chaos and movement, you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together.. My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day.."

She further wrote how she would always remain connected to her father. She also hoped for her father to see her message. The actor mentioned how she misses her father. She wrote, "Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you.. I am forever your strongest girl.. I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today.."

TV celebrities comfort Hina Khan

Several celebrities sent love to Hina Khan. Rohit Roy reacted to the post and wrote, "happy birthday and loads of love." Teejay Sidhu sent love to both Hina Khan and her father. She wrote, "Blessings always to dearest Dad! And happy birthday to you, love..," in the comment section.

Hina Khan's father Aslam Khan passed away in April after suffering a cardiac arrest. Hina Khan was shooting for one of her projects in Kashmir. She rushed back to Mumbai after the news. The Hacked actor often remembers her father and pens emotional notes for him.

