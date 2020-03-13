Hina Khan's Casual Looks That Are Worth Taking Style Tips From

One of the biggest names of the Hindi television industry, Hina Khan, evidently has an exquisite sense of style. The actor was last seen in the remake of one of the popular daily soaps, Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein she portrayed the character of the antagonist named Komolika Chaubey. Komolika is considered as one of the favourite antagonists of the Indian television daily soap.

Hina Khan also made it to the finals of Big Boss 11 and was considered as one of the strongest contenders to win the show. She was deemed as a "Melodrama Queen" by a lot of viewers of the show. Hina also walked the red carpet of Cannes 2019. Hina Khan was recently seen making a special appearance in the Bigg Boss 13 show for choosing a deserving candidate for the Elite Club membership.

Apart from her impeccable acting, Hina is widely known for her chic and stylish fashion choices. Hina is also known to rock the casual looks effortlessly. Here are some of her best casual looks of the actor to take fashion inspiration from.

Up-side down printed short dress

Printed Flowy minidress:

Denim cape jacket with denim pants:

Denim on denim co-ord set:

Snow-white flowy midi-dress:

