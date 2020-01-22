Hina Khan Says She Might See THESE Things In Ranveer & Kareena’s Phones If She Hacks Them

Hina Khan, who is famous for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will now be seen in a Bollywood film. The trailer of her first movie Hacked was released on January 21, 2020, and in the trailer, we can see Hina play the role of successful and beautiful girl Sameera Khanna. She is seen being bullied by a hacker in the film. After the trailer launch, Hina Khan was seen on a TV show where she acted as a hacker and shared what she might see in the phones of popular Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh. Here is what she had to say.

Hina Khan says she might see these things in Ranveer and Kareena’s phone if she hacks them

While on the TV show, Hina Khan was asked if she was a hacker and had access to Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s phones, then what would she find over there. Hina started her answer by warning people and informing them that hacking is a crime and they should not do it. After this, Hina expressed that if she finds access to Kareena Kapoor Khan's phones, then she would like to have the messages from ‘guts,’ the closed WhatsApp group where Bebo talks to her close friends Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Amrita.

After this, Hina Khan said that if she had access to Ranveer Singh’s phone, she would like to find the pictures of the fancy clothes that Ranveer has. She also hilariously expressed that Ranveer gets his clothes from other planets. Hina also said that Ranveer gets the best clothes and always manages to pull them off.

