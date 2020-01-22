The Debate
Hina Khan Gives Major Retro Vibes In White And Pink Ensemble, See Pic

Television News

Hina Khan's recent photoshoot has got her fans love-struck. The KZK star donned a pink and white outfit, shelling out major fashion goals. Check out her look

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Hina Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her new movie Hacked. The actor's journey from television to movies has been an epic one and the star with her skills has developed a firm foot in the industry.

Hina Khan is also known for her chic styling and bold looks. The actor recently pulled off a classic basic outfit in the most stunning way. Here are the details of the look. 

Hina's classic look

Hina Khan donned a white basic turtle neck t-shirt with a quirky bottom for her photoshoot. She paired it with a pink coloured printed palazzo. Her palazzos had a waist belt that accentuated her waist and gave her an elegant look. Hina completed her look with white stilettos.

For her glam, she pulled off a winged eyeliner and mascara lashed eyes and went for pink lip colour. Her pulled-back french braided ponytail balanced the whole look. Hina Khan accessorised the look with big asymmetric cylindrical earrings and two rings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read| Hina Khan's 'Hacked' trailer: This story of obsession will intrigue you; watch video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to enter the Bigg Boss house for the third time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan was last seen romancing Priyank Sharma in the song Raanjhana voiced by Arijit Singh. The actor was widely loved for the song and the chemistry of the duo was immensely appreciated.

Next, Hina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Hacked. The movie would also feature Rohan Shah, a television celebrity. Hacked is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. 

Also Read| Hina Khan's chic hairstyles that will surely make you look like a diva, see pics

Also Read| Hina Khan starrer 'Hacked' trailer gets praised by television fraternity

Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram

 

 

Published:
