Hina Khan's Commendable Journey From A Small Screen Star To A Big Screen Superstar

Actor Hina Khan was first seen in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which aired on Star Plus. Ever since the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired on TV, she instantly became a fan favourite. After she left the TV show, Hina Khan was then seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. Her fans were surprised they saw her in a completely different avatar in Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was then seen in a few other shows. Here are some of her most notable works after Bigg Boss 11.

Notable works of Hina Khan after she left the Bigg Boss 11 house

Television

After Bigg Boss 11, Hina bagged a big opportunity to play Komilika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Her negative avatar left fans wanting for more as they had never seen her play a villain before. Hina went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry when she bagged the role.

Films

After quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan was then offered films in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Hacked. She will next be seen in movies like Lines and Soulmates.

Cannes Appearance

Hina Khan made her debut at the Cannes film festival in 2019. She was the first Indian television actor to have achieved this honour. Accompanying her were Bollywood stars including the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Deepika Padukone. She also clicked a picture with Priyanka Chopra Jonas which went viral at that time. Clearly, Hina Khan's journey from a small screen star to a big-screen superstar has been noteworthy.

