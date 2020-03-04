Hina Khan: Times When The 'Hacked' Actor's Denim-game Was On-point; See Pics

Hina Khan's journey from Mumbai to Cannes has been nothing short of remarkable. The stunning actor in no time cemented her place in the hearts of the masses with her stupendous portrayal in Hindi drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that, Hina has featured in a couple of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and several others.

Time and again, Hina Khan has dazzled us with her charming personality. Her fashion choices are not risk-averse and boring. Her style is uber-chic and very classic. In fact, Hina's photos on her social media have time and again made headlines for their poise and panache.

Hina Khan's Instagram account is filled with gorgeous photos of her in nifty outfits. But it's her choice of denim attires which has grabbed our attention the most. Take a look at some ultra-glam photos of Hina Khan donning cool denim outfits.

Times when Hina Khan stunned us with her denim choices

Hina looks super cool in this extremely comfy and quirky denim attire. In this Instagram photo, she is seen wearing a beaded blue denim shirt with matching denim pants. Her subtle makeup and contemporary hairdo are complementing her look beautifully.

The charming actor sure knows the art of charming her fans and is it quite evident from all of Hina Khan's photos. In this Instagram picture, Hina looks truly outlandish. Hina opted for a solid white dress which she paired with an embellished over-sized jacket. The denim jacket has accentuated her overall look to a great extent.

Talking about Hina Khan's photos in denim, there's no way we miss out on this adorable Instagram picture of hers. In this Instagram post, the diva is truly giving us the girl next door vibes. Her striped strappy top and pair of bellbottom denim look really cute.

Hina Khan looks dreamy in this wondrous white tie-up shirt with matching denim shorts. Her hairdo and neutral makeup are certainly making her facial features stand out in this photo.

Source: Hina Khan Instagram

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a thriller movie Hacked. Her upcoming projects include Lines and Country of Blind. Lines is a Bollywood film written Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi, based on a love saga. On the other hand, Country of Blind is Hina's first Hollywood project.

