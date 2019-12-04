Hina Khan's Recent Vacation Pictures Will Leave You Awestruck

Hina Khan is one of the most fashionable divas of the Television industry. The actor has never failed to pull off some risqué attires. Hina's fashion sense is impeccable, and every time she wears an outfit, it becomes the talk of the town.

Hina Khan is out on a vacation with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in Rajasthan. The female actor has been sharing many pictures from the vacay to treat her fans. Recently she posted a series of pictures on Instagram on her story and feed. Here is what she shared.

Hina Khan's recent posts on Instagram

Hina Khan donned a classy plaid mini dress. The mini checkered dress is in contrast with red and royal blue colours. The long neck attire looks flawless with knee-length velvet boots. Hina completed the look with nude makeup and yellow sunglasses. She is also seen wearing a hairband with pearl detailing. Hina is looking dreamy in this winter wear, and fans are drooling over her pictures.

Morning Selfies of Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared a series of morning selfies to greet her fans a good morning. She looks beautiful and heartwarming in these pictures. The charming smile with nude lips has taken the heart of many. The hairband is complimenting her face and the red-blue winter attire that she has adorned. Fans are loving her morning date selfie boomerang, and especially her picture with the sun is travel goal. Papps and her followers are hoping to see more of her vacation pictures to get a glimpse in her happy life.

