Holi 2023: Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande's Colourful Celebrations

Holi, the festival of colors, is here! On this special occasion, several TV celebrities including Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhande along with husband Vicky Jain, Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Rupali Ganguly, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin among others took to their respective social media handles and wished their fans. They also shared glimpses from their colourful Holi celebrations. Take a look:

TV Celebs' Holi celebrations

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a series of photos from her celebrations. She wore a black oversized T-shirt teamed with white pants and a bucket hat. She was covered in colours from head to toe. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Rang bhari Holi,Khushiyoo wali Holi, Meri tumhaari sabki hai, Happy wali Holi!! (Colorful Holi, Holi of happiness, mine and yours, Happy Holi!!)"

Take a look at the post below:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a grand Holi party for their friends form the industry. They called their celebration as "AnViKiRasleela." The couple twinned in bright yellow outfits. In the pictures, they were seen applying colour on each other's faces. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Another year, Another #AnViKiRasleela! Happy Holi everyone."

Take a look at the post below:

Rupali Ganguly had a fun time with her husband Ashwin K Verma and their son Rudransh. She wrote, "Designer kapdon wali nahi …Puraane kapdon wali dhamaal Holi. HAPPYYY HOLIIII."

Take a look at the post below:

Shalin Bhanot attended an Holi event and wrote, "Holi this year is different only because of the love that continues to pour in from you allll! Happy Holi guys."

Take a look at the post below:

Tejasswi Prakash wished her fans on the festival of colours with a sweet video.

Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar shared a couple of cute photos from their cosy Holi celebrations. They made a cute heart with colours on Dipika's baby bump. They captioned the photo, "Happy holi aap sabko."

Take a look at the post below:

Arjun Bijlani shared a reel on social media. The video was a montage of his precious moments with his family from the colorful celebrations. He penned, "Let all the negativity burn and let there be light in everybody’s lives!! #holifestival #holikaholika #holikadahan #reelkarofeelkaro #life #love.

Take a look at the post below:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee celebrated the festival with their daughters Lianna and Divisha. They also attended their close friend's Holi celebration.

Take a look at the post below:

Disha Parmar made the extra special by dropping an adorable post with husband Rahul Vaidya. She wrote, Happy Holi from Me and my baby and my family to you , your babies and your family."

Take a look at the post below:

Shefali Jariwali along with Parag Tyagi also had a cosy celebration. Apart from them, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Puneet J Pathak and his wife Nidhi Singh spent the day together.

Take a look at the posts below:

It seems like the TV stars had a great Holi!