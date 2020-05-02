I&B Minister Javdekar Announces Retelecast Of Sri Krishna As India Awaits Lockdown 3.0

As India is about to enter the third phase of Coronavirus lockdown, I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that DD National will re-telecast one of the most popular serials, Shri Krishna, at 9 PM every day starting from May 3. This comes after DD national during the first and second phases of the lockdown re-broadcasted Ramayan and Mahabharat on television.

READ | Ramayan breaks world record, becomes most-watched entertainment show globally: Doordarshan

Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996. 'Shri Krishna' starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character.

READ | Ram aka Arun Govil has humble reaction as #AwardforRamayan trends after his statement

Ramayan broke world record

'Ramayan', has in fact smashed viewership records worldwide. 'Ramayan', the Ramanand Sagar-directed TV serial became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers, DD India posted on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. Ramayan was originally broadcasted from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. Later it was aired on TV every Sunday, at 9.30 am. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most-watched mythological serial in the world".

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/n8xysaehNv — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 2, 2020

READ | Arun Govil Answers If 'Ram Rajya' Can Be Envisaged As Ram Mandir Comes Closer To Reality

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.