'I Said Yes, Yes To Forever': Paris Hilton Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Carter Reum |See Pics

"I said yes, yes to forever...there's no one I'd rather spend forever with," socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton wrote on Instagram as she announced her engagement to entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum. Hilton revealed Reum proposed to her when the two were celebrating her birthday on a private island.

Hilton flaunted her diamond ring, designed by Jean Dousset—the great-grandson of Louis Cartier and wrote, "My love went above and beyond in every way. He tapped Jean Dousset, the great great grandson of Louis Francois Cartier, to design a breathtakingly beautiful ring that appears to be lit from within." She also on her website wrote, "A peaceful pre-dinner walk on the beach turned into much more when Carter dropped to one knee. It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends."

For more engagement photos, visit ParisHilton.com

Paris Hilton breaks down as she reveals that 'she was abused as a teen'

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum plan to start family through IVF? Details here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.