Paris Hilton And Boyfriend Carter Reum Plan To Start Family Through IVF? Details Here

Paris Hilton is planning to start a family. The reality star and business heiress in an interview revealed that she and her boyfriend Carter Reum are trying to conceive with IVF. In the interview, Paris Hilton also revealed how her longtime friend and fellow reality star Kim Kardashian helped her in this process. Find out more details about this story below.

Paris Hilton opts for IVF to start a family with BF Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been dating since 2019. The couple started dating after reconnecting at a Thanksgiving lunch with their respective families, reported People. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum seem to be ready for the next big step. In an interview on the podcast The Trend Reporter with Mara, the socialite revealed that she and Carter are trying to start a family.

She added that they are trying to conceive with the help of IVF. She said that IVF is the only way that the couple can ensure that they have twins – a boy and a girl. While talking about choosing IVF, Paris Hilton revealed that her boyfriend Carter Reum has been extremely “supportive” of this decision. Furthermore, Paris Hilton also revealed how Kim Kardashian was a big help in this decision.

During her interview on the podcast, Paris Hilton said that her friend and fellow social media influencer Kim Kardashian told her about IVF since she welcomed her two children- Chicago and Psalm via surrogacy. Paris Hilton said that she was happy to have received this advice from Kim Kardashian. Kim also introduced Paris to her doctor, which the later was grateful for.

In this interview, Paris Hilton revealed that her egg retrieval process although tough has been done a couple of times. Throughout this process, Paris has had the company of boyfriend Carter Reum. Talking about having him by her side, Hilton added that she feels supported and he also makes her feel like a “princess” all the time and even deemed him her “dream guy”. Hilton continued and said that she is “really excited” about this next step in her life and has decided to name her future daughter London and is still looking for a name for her future baby boy.

