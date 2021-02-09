Paris Hilton Breaks Down As She Reveals That 'she Was Abused As A Teen'

Actress Paris Hilton recently made a shocking revelation where she shared the story about the abuse she suffered at her boarding school in Utah. According to People magazine, the 39-year-old actress appeared in a Utah court on February 8 to testify against Provo Canyon boarding school whose staff members according to the actress were accused of inflicting emotional, physical, and psychological abuse on her during her stay as a teenager. According to the international magazine, Hilton's testimony was one of three heard on February 8 in support of the bill brought by State Sen. Michael McKell calling for reforms to the state's laws surrounding similar institutions. Paris Hilton was pictured wiping away tears as she broke down while lobbying for the bill.

Paris Hilton shares her story of abuse

The actress during her teenage was sent to the boarding school for 11 months where she was abused mentally and physically. Recalling some of the incidents that occurred during her stay at the boarding school, she said that she was beaten up by the staff members, forced to take unknown pills, and many more. Sharing her story, the model-singer told the Utah Senate Judiciary that she is an institutional abuse survivor and is talking about her abuse on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States.

The actress further said that for the last 20 years, she has been trying hard to recover from the traumatizing nightmares that she is getting even after years of passing out from that boarding school. Describing a few, the actress revealed that over some time, she has been witnessing horrifying dreams about her kidnapping in the middle of the night. She said that handling all the nightmares have become a daunting task for her and she is not aware of the fact when those dreams will stop haunting her.

Read: Paris Hilton And Boyfriend Carter Reum Plan To Start Family Through IVF? Details Here

Read: Evan Rachel Woods Provides Additional Information On Abuse, Says Manson Brought Up Race

The House of the Wax actress revealed that the alleged abuse at the school continued for years even after she left. According to her positive changes began after she spoke lengths about the abuse publicly in her documentary This is Paris that was released in 2020. Hilton shared her story with the fans to throw light on the reality of what happened with her then at the school years back and is still happening now as well with the other kids. She called out at the authorities at school and people associated with it for their disgusting ways to treat children at school. Hilton also urged schools such as Provo Canyon to be monitored more closely. The entrepreneur previously made her allegations against the school in the YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris that premiered in September. The school is now under different ownership.

Read: Marilyn Manson's Home Sees The Presence Of LAPD Vehicles After Abuse Allegations

Read: Dita Von Teese Breaks Her Silence On Abuse Allegations Against Ex-husband Marilyn Manson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.