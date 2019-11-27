Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan Woos Neha Kakkar With Iconic Song From Ghulam

Indian Idol 11, the returning singing reality show is popular among the masses right now. The show airs on SONY Entertainment Television at the weekends from 8.00 pm. The show has been continually making waves in the news for its spectacular set of contestants and their controversial decision of having Anu Malik judge the show after the #Metoo accusations. Recently, in the Jatin-Lalit duo special of Indian Idol 11, the host of the show Aditya Narayan sang Aamir Khan’s classic melody to woo Neha Kakkar. Here is a sneak-peek into the impromptu romantic setup:

Also Read: Indian Idol 11: The Best Performances From The Show This Weekend

Aditya woos Neha Kakkar with Aamir Khan’s song

Indian Idol will enter into its eighth week with the top 10 contestants. For this week, the show will be graced by the music director duo of Jatin-Lalit. According to reports by an entertainment portal, midway during the show, Aditya Narayan takes the stage to himself and sings the classic melody Aati Kya Khandala from the movie Ghulam featuring Aamir Khan. He does this to woo Neha Kakkar as he tries in every episode of the show.

Also Read: Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Celebrating The Musical Hits Of Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Not only does Aditya Narayan sing Aati Kya Khandala, but he is joined in the impromptu act by Neha herself. Everyone enjoyed the fun atmosphere and the impromptu performance by Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar from the Indian Idol 11 episode. In the episode, apart from singing the song, Aditya Narayan also impersonates Aamir Khan and recreates the iconic matchstick scene from Ghulam.

Also Read: Indian Idol 11: The Best 4 Performances That Stole The Show This Weekend

Aditya Narayan’s constant attempts to woo Neha Kakkar

Ever since the beginning of the Gala rounds of the singing reality show, the show’s host Aditya Narayan has been continuously trying to woo Neha Kakkar in every episode. In a previous episode, Aditya Narayan also used a few clipping of his father Udit Narayan’s visit to the show in Indian Idol season 10 to try and convince Neha Kakkar for marrying him, as a part of the act. Throughout the show, Aditya Narayan will make attempts to woo Neha Kakkar again and again.

Also Read: Indian Idol 11: Here Is The List Of The Top 15 Contestants Of The Show

Indian Idol 11

Indian Idol 11 is the 11th iteration of the popular singing reality show that started in the year 2004. The show has completed 10 seasons and entered into their 11 airing season this year. Indian Idol 11 has been making rounds in the news ever since the first episode of the show aired.

Also Read: Indian Idol 11: War Of Duos Special; Singers From Different Regions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.