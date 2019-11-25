Indian Idol 11: The Best Performances From The Show This Weekend

The latest season of the television reality show Indian Idol is being received well by the audience. The stage has witnessed a number of stunning performances over the years. Here are the top three performances that were aired over the weekend.

Best weekend performances

1. Sunny Hindustani

Sunny Hindustani is an Indian Idol 11 contestant from Bhatinda. The contestant can be seen being appreciated for his high-pitched notes. In the episode that was aired this weekend, he was seen singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tere Rashke Qamar on the stage. The special judges Ajay-Atul were very impressed with his performance. He even received a standing ovation from Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar. Here is a look at his performance.

#SunnyHindustani has certainly surpassed everyone’s sky high expectations with his brilliant command over music in #IndianIdol11. Find out if he makes it to the #Top10 tonight on #IndianIdol #AjayAtulSpecial at 8 PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz. pic.twitter.com/c2IKD4mlAB — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 24, 2019

2. Pallav Singh

Pallav Singh is an Indian Idol 11 contestant who has joined the show from Ballia. He is loved for getting the rhythm right. In the latest episode, he was singing an Ajay-Atul song from film Zero. His performance was entertaining and was loved by the audience. A number of people could be seen dancing while he was singing. Even his fellow contestants were full of energy throughout his performance. Even the judge, Vishal Dadlani started dancing with the audience while he was singing. He received a standing ovation from the special guests Ajay-Atul. Have a look at his performance here.

Read Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Ajay-Atul Grace The Show, Top 10 Contestants Announced

Read Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Celebrating The Musical Hits Of Laxmikant-Pyarelal

3. Shahzaan Mujeeb

Shahzaan Mujeeb is a contestant who has joined Indian Idol 11 from Aligarh. He is also called Shandaar Shahzaan for his quality of voice amongst others. In the weekend episode, he was seen singing Ajay-Atul’s Sapna Jahan from the film Brothers. He got a standing ovation from the three judges, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Anu Malik. The fellow contestants could also be seen giving him a standing ovation. Even the special judges Ajay-Atul were impressed with how their song was presented.

Jitni shandaar iski awaaz hai usse kai zyaada shandaar iski performance thi. Jaaniye kya #ShandaarShahzan ki yeh performance usse #IndianIdol11 #Top10 mein le jaati hai ya nahi. Dekhiye #IndianIdol #AjayAtulSpecial aaj raat 8 baje. #EkDeshEkAwaaz pic.twitter.com/yjKfhcwKLV — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 24, 2019

Read Sunny In Indian Idol 11: The Talented Singer's Topmost Performances

Read Indian Idol 11: The Best 4 Performances That Stole The Show This Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.