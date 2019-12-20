Indian Idol 11: Here’s A List Of The Contestants Who Made It To The Top 8

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the Pop Idol that airs on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. The singing reality show is currently in its 11th season. Indian Idol is a reality show that hunts for the best singers in the country. The show initially started with 15 contestants, out of which only 8 remain to compete for the coveted title. After the elimination of Chetna Bhardwaj, the Top 8 contestants were revealed. In the latest episode of Indian Idol 11, comedian Bharti Singh was a special guest along with her husband, producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple recently celebrated two years of their marriage and were hence called for the Shaadi special episode. Check out the list of Top 8 contestants from Indian Idol 11.

1) Rohit Shyam Raut

2) Ridham Kalyan

3) Rishabh Chaturvedi

4) Sunny

5) Azmat Hussain

6) Shahzan Mujeeb

7) Adriz Ghosh

8) Jannabi Das

Indian Idol 11 premiered on October 12, 2019. After auditioning thousands of participants, the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Anu Malik presented the top 15 contestants in the Great Grand Premiere that aired on November 2 and 3 this year. However, Anu Malik was later replaced by Himesh Reshammiya. The show is telecast on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30 pm on the Sony channel.

History of the Indian Idol

Indian Idol show judge Anu Malik was removed from the show last year. He was removed from the show after the allegations surfaced against him in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Anu Malik was allegedly accused of sexual harassment. After that, Sony Entertainment Television announced that the music composer will no longer be a part of Indian Idol. Hence, his return this season as a judge is widely criticised by netizens. However, Anu Malik exited the show and his position on the judging panel was taken by singer Himesh Reshammiya.

