Has Aditya Narayan Stepped Down As Host On 'Indian Idol 11'?

Indian singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 has managed to stay in the news ever since the start. It is one of the country’s most loved reality shows. The show first grabbed the headlines when Anu Malik stepped down as a judge and was replaced by Himesh Reshammiya, after allegations during the #MeToo movement.

Aditya Narayan steps down as a host on Indian Idol

Since the past few days, news has come out that Aditya Narayan was being replaced by Jay Bhanushali as a host on Indian Idol 11. However, both the anchors have reportedly denied the news in an interaction with an online entertainment portal. Both Aditya and Jay denied these rumours right away.

Aditya Narayan also cleared the air saying that he was not present on the sets for the shoot for one day since he had a whole line up of other work commitments. However, the makers of the show could not work out on the dates and hence, he was not available for one shoot of Indian Idol 11. He also said that Indian Idol 11 is one of the biggest shows and there is no reason for him to quit.

During the talk with jay Bhanushali, he also revealed that he will be stepping into the shoes of Aditya Narayan in his absence. He also said that he will be hosting only two episodes of Indian Idol. He also cleared that he is not completely replacing Aditya as the host. Aditya also expressed his gratitude that he is happy that it is Jay Bhanushali who will be stepping into his shoes in his absence. Narayan also recalled another incident where Jay was kind enough to step in when he had other commitments. He also said that he will be thankful to him always.

