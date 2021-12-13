Inside Ankita Lokhande's Engagement Ceremony; Couple Dances To Sushant Singh Rajput's Song

Television star Ankita Lokhande has begun her pre-wedding ceremonies with her longtime beau Vicky Jain. After the much-awaited wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the television industry is gearing up for Pavitra Rishta star's happily ever after. The actor had a glamorous engagement ceremony last night in the presence of many of her close friends. Many TV stars shared photos and videos of the newlyweds-to-be from their star-studded engagement. The couple also danced to Ankita Lokhande's late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's song.

Ankita Lokhande looked surreal in her black shimmery outfit for her engagement. The actor wore a floor-length black sparkly gown with long sleeves. She accessorised her look with heavy silver earrings and a ring. On the other hand, Ankita's now fiance colour coordinated with the actor as he wore a printed grey jacket on an all-black outfit. The couple exchanged rings on stage while the title track of Sushanth Singh Rajput's film Raabta was being played in the background. Here is a glimpse of the couple's engagement ceremony and a short dance on the song.

Ankita Lokhande's special performance for beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande also gave a special performance for her beau Vicky Jain during their engagement. The actor's still dance had her wear a long skirt with some visuals being played on it. She danced to the hit track Love Me Like You Do as the audience cheered for her.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's memorable Mehendi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande shared a series of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony with beau Vicky Jain. The couple donned matching pink floral outfits and looked surreal. The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured printed lehenga and blouse and paired them with a pink dupatta. Her extravagant golden jewellery with red accents added to her outfit's beauty. In the pictures, the duo can be seen dancing their hearts out with close family and friends. Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote, "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable."

Ankita Lokhande will get married to fiance Vicky Jain on December 14. Ahead of the D-day, the star couple will have their pre-wedding festivities in a five-star hotel in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family.

Image: Instagram/@divasana/@gaurav_richboyz