Angad Bedi Watched Over 20 Sports And Betting Shows To Prepare For Inside Edge 2

Amazon Prime Video is currently very popular and has a list of many shows that the fans have loved over time. Currently, Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for its upcoming show, which is the second season of Inside Edge. Inside Edge 2 is featuring popular actor Angad Bedi is starring in Inside Edge 2. The new Amazon Video series is all set to release on December 6. Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Aamir Bashir.

Angad's preparation for his role in Inside Edge 2

Actor Angad Bedi has spoken about his experience being a part of Inside Edge 2. The actor said he watched several hours of different sports shows and also their bidding to prepare for Inside Edge 2. Angad Bedi is portraying the role of ace cricketer Arvind Vashisth in the show. He spoke to a media publication about how he prepared for his role. He also hoped that he has done justice to his role in the second season of Inside Edge. It is speculated that the large part of the show has been dedicated to Angad's character more than his team which is why it was important for Angad to understand the world of T20 auction and the league games.

Angad went on to say that the elements were beautifully written out in the script but still, he wanted to do his research before setting his foot into the show. He said that he watched 20 hours of different sports as well as their bidding wars in order to understand what entrepreneurs are really looking at. Speaking about his character Arvind, Angad said that he was a bonafide star by himself which is why his shift of loyalties was a great element for Angad to explore. He also hopes that he has done justice to the written word. He also admitted that he got the right spirit from the bidding wars. He also had to learn the basic nuances to get the dynamics right.

The first season of Inside Edge revolved around Mumbai Mavericks team which is a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League). PPL is a fictional Indian Primer League kind of T20 cricket tournament. The series also featured Sanjay Suri, Sayani Gupta, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

