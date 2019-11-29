Richa Chadha Reveals Inside Edge 2 Will Depict Zarina As The 'bad Guy' Of The Story

Richa Chadha is an Indian actor who gained much appreciation for her character Zarina in the Amazon Prime series, Inside Edge. The series is based on the popular game of cricket. The actor is known for experimenting with her roles in every new movie or series she is a part of. In her interview with a leading daily, Richa Chadha spoke about her role in Inside Edge 2. She mentioned that it is a better time for her in the industry and her first attempt at stand-up comedy.

The revelation about Zarina’s character in Inside Edge 2

The actor is gearing up for the second season of the series titled Inside Edge 2. Richa Chadha talked about her character Zarina, mentioning that the character will be in a conflicted state of mind. She explained that in the first season of Inside Edge, Zarina was more of a moralistic character. In the second season, the character will undergo a transformation, and Zarina's dark side will be seen on screen. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor added that the viewers have only seen her dog getting killed in the first season and that no one has seen her family. Sharing more insights into Zarina’s character, she mentioned that she now has a thought that she should join the bad guys and also have a profit share in her films.

While further explaining Zarina’s character, she said that in everybody’s life there is a point where they have mixed thoughts. In the end, she concluded by saying that Zarina is tempted to showcase her dark side. Inside Edge 2 will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. Along with Richa Chadha, Inside Edge 2 will also feature Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

