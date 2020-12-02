IPL 2020 Sensation Rahul Tewatia Headlines The Kapil Sharma Show; Stars Rana, Bishnoi Join

Rahul Tewatia, who was one of the new finds of Dream11 IPL 2020 has made his presence felt on the popular comedy talk-show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that is hosted by the actor as well as renowned stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. Tewatia will be joined by the likes of Kolkata's star middle-order batsman Nithish Rana, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, and emerging leggie Ravi Bishnoi.

'Toh Kapil'

While the all-rounder is all set to make his appearance on the 'TKKS', his IPL franchise Rajasthan has decided to come up with a build-up for their new superstar. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the inaugural edition's winners asked Kapil Sharma whether he had ever thought that the southpaw would be making his appearance on his show. This has been said in reference to Sharma's famous line- 'Kya aapko kabhi laga tha ki aap Kapil Sharma' show pe aayenge?'

...toh Kapil, kya aapko kabhi laga tha, Rahul Tewatia aapke show pe aayege? 😜 pic.twitter.com/4htsm60Cxk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 2, 2020

Rahul Tewatia in Dream11 IPL 2020

Tewatia who was roped in by Rajasthan this season was arguably their most impactful player as he managed to amass 255 runs and also register 10 scalps in all the 14 matches that he had got to feature in for the former champions.

He had hammered Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, the Rajasthan all-rounder almost nailed the perfect over by smacking six sixes in an over. This had happened during Rajasthan's season opener against northern-rivals Punjab. He had not even reached double figures in the first 20 deliveries. However, he went on to score his half-century off just 30 deliveries and finished with an unbeaten 31-ball 53 as the pace duo of Cottrell and Mohammed Shami were smashed to all corners of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

READ: IPL 2020: Tewatia Recalls Carnage, Smith Expresses Delight & KL Rahul Notes His Learnings

Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020

The inaugural edition's champions seemed to have got off to a perfect start after registering two successive wins against northern rivals Punjab and Chennai. However, they ran out of fire & brimstone after that and went on to lose a few crucial encounters.

Towards the end of their campaign, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes played a couple of crucial knocks as the former champions managed to keep their tournament hopes alive. Nonetheless, a huge 59-run loss against the two-time winners Kolkata in their last league match knocked them out of this year's competition.

The 2008 winners finished the mega event as the wooden-spooners with just 12 points from 14 matches and a much inferior net run-rate than the other teams did not help their cause either.

READ: Rahul Tewatia Scares Yuvraj Singh's Record With 5 Sixes In An Over, Veteran Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.