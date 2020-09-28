Rahul Tewatia Scares Yuvraj Singh's Record With 5 Sixes In An Over, Veteran Reacts

As Rahul Tewatia hammered Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, the Rajasthan all-rounder almost nailed the perfect over by smacking six sixes in an over. Wrecking complete carnage at a crucial point, Tewatia not only got his team back into the contest, but also scared former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh as he was on the verge of nailing his perfect record of 6 sixes in an over. The former Indian all-rounder humorously responded to Tewatia's blitzkrieg as he thanked him for missing one ball.

After scoring 8 runs in 19 balls in a high-octane chase on Sunday, Tewatia smacked Sheldon Cottrell for 4 sixes in a row to get Rajasthan back in the game. He missed the 5th ball of the over, however, he made the most out of the sixth delivery as he hammered it for a huge maximum. Here's how Yuvraj Singh responded to Tewatia's 5 sixes:

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Watch | Tewatia wreaks havoc, smacks 5 sixes of Sheldon Cottrell's 18th over

Reflecting upon his initial stage of batting against Punjab, Rahul Tewatia remarked that they were the 'worst first 20 balls' that he has ever played. The batting all-rounder was promoted up the order in the high-octane chase on Sunday. However, Tewatia found it difficult to go big initially and mistimed his shots frequently.

"That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played. I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going. Five in an over went amazing. Coach sent me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately, I didn't hit him. Ultimately, I hit off the other bowlers," said Tewatia after the match.

Rajasthan did the unthinkable as they pulled off a famous win over Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth total of 224, the former champions got over the finish line by four wickets and four balls to spare.

