Vatsal Sheth & Wife Ishita Dutta Give Fans Some Serious Relationship Goals

Actor Vatsal Sheth, who is currently seen in Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke is a doting husband in real life. Vatsal Sheth is married to Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta. Ishita and Vatsal tied the know in the presence of their close family members and friends on November 28, 2017.

The much-in-love couple dated for quite some time before getting hitched. Take a look at some of their adorable pictures which gives fans some major relationship goals.

Also Read: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, And 'Malang' Cast Celebrate The Launch Of The Trailer

Also Read: Vatsal Sheth Urges Mumbaikars To Cast Their Votes

Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke actors' unusual love story will melt your heart

The love story of Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta was quite an unusual one. While talking to a leading daily, Vatsal Sheth shared about how both of them fell in love after the show they were working on went off-air. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth both were paired opposite to each other in a Hindi TV show titled Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. The now-married couple strictly worked as professionals on the sets on the show. Vatsal Sheth further added he got in a serious relationship with Ishita Dutta only after the show ended.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Sister Ishita Dutta Breaks Silence On Her Allegations Against Nana Patekar

The good-looking couple is inseparable now, and on various events, they are spotted holding hands or indulging into some cute PDA moments. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta both keep their fans glued to their mobile screens by posting some adorable pictures together. Ishita Dutta is also a popular movie actor, Tanushree Dutta's younger sister who has appeared in several TV shows and Bollywood films.

Take a look at some adorable pictures of the lovely couple

Apart from television, Vatsal Sheth will be next seen Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang. Malang is all set to hit the theatres on February 07, 2020. The film has Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Also Read: Actor Tanushree Dutta's Advocate Nitin Satpute Booked By Police On Molestation Charges

(Graphic credits: @vattyboy @ishitadutta)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.