Luca On SWAT: Kenny Johnson Saying Good-bye To The Show?

Dominque Luca, also known as Luca, is a character in a very popular crime drama American series S.W.A.T. that started in 2017 and is currently airing its third season. The third season revolves around Sergeant Daniel and his team of officers who are appointed to protect the city of Los Angeles from crime. Sergeant Daniel who grew up in the streets is torn between his loyalties towards the street and his official duties as an officer in blue.

The character of Luca is played by Kenny Johnson, he has appeared on many shows and has a loyal fan base. Luca plays an important role in the team and on the show but his absence in the last few episodes gave rise to a lot of speculations around him leaving the show. Fans of the show started asking questions about the character’s absence and if he has left the show. This led to the writers of the show to respond and speak up about it. Although the reason behind his absence was not revealed, the writers indicated that the 'character' was sick and will be back soon. The tweets by the official writers of the show left fans wondering that maybe Kenny Johnson is having real-life health issues or some clashes in the shoot dates. In the past, the actor had undergone treatments for his back and hip problems.

Luca still hurt 😕🤕. Can't wait to get him back! — SWATWritersRoom (@SWATWritersRoom) November 28, 2019

Will the show end without Luca coming back?

The show is close to coming to an end and viewers of the show are curious whether the character of Luca shall appear in the last few episodes. After much speculation, Kenny Johnson posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts telling that he would be back on the show. The actor later on posted a video of himself where he was seen saying that he is all geared up to reappear on the show. Again, the reason behind his absence was not talked about.

