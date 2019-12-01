This Twitter Trend On Renaming Hollywood Films Will Leave You In Splits

Earlier today, Twitter had been ablaze with an extremely hilarious trend where users have to add any single word to the titles of films. This trend generated social media attention as many users participated in the challenge to rename some of the classic and cult Hollywood films. Netizens ran wild with the trend and came up with some extremely silly and absolutely hilarious movie names.
Batman Begins Therapy #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/UvesaFgXLO— Rob Cook (@NoobyTuesday) December 1, 2019
The Breakfast Fight Club#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/mygEWlK7L8— Linus (@rosin2505) November 30, 2019
#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun— Red JumpingFish (@RJumpingfish) December 1, 2019
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Kidney Stone pic.twitter.com/lPLrlx4EB5
Lord of the onion rings! #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/Kya3Iwye9g— albie leigh (@albieleigh) November 30, 2019
Bill & Ted Bundys Excellent Adventure #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun— James McCluskey (@clukey83) November 30, 2019
The Sound Of Rave Music #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/5BXNiwwwNX— Dave cunny (@cunndv) November 30, 2019
Tax Return of the Jedi#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/9M4QN1RNLv— DELETETH THIS (@Deleteth_This) December 1, 2019
Saving Private Ryan Reynolds #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/04htEj9BCO— James Moriarty (@Editor_James) November 30, 2019
Lost In Google Translation #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun— Patrick McKiernan (@thescareball) November 30, 2019
The Hills Have Googly Eyes #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/MEEAQFfYQ6— Horror31 🎃 (@Horror31) December 1, 2019
#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 30, 2019
Schindler's Bucket List
Charlotte’s Web browser— graham heron (@gMAKinteriors) November 30, 2019
#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun— Dean🤷♂️ (@Deano2point0) November 30, 2019
Rosemary’s Baby Shower
Extra-Pulp Fiction— John E. (@Forgeticus) November 30, 2019
#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun— When the Whiskers Blow (@olliecomicstrip) November 30, 2019
The Fairy Godfather
Pretty Ugly Women— Oliver Polak (@oliverpolak) November 30, 2019
Pillow fight club— stephen f murray (@therealsfmurray) November 30, 2019
The Devil Wears Discount Prada— SaraY (@serenitynow2016) December 1, 2019
