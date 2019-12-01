This Twitter Trend On Renaming Hollywood Films Will Leave You In Splits

Earlier today, Twitter had been ablaze with an extremely hilarious trend where users have to add any single word to the titles of films. This trend generated social media attention as many users participated in the challenge to rename some of the classic and cult Hollywood films. Netizens ran wild with the trend and came up with some extremely silly and absolutely hilarious movie names.

Have a good laugh with some of the most creative tweets:

#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun



Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Kidney Stone pic.twitter.com/lPLrlx4EB5 — Red JumpingFish (@RJumpingfish) December 1, 2019

Bill & Ted Bundys Excellent Adventure #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun — James McCluskey (@clukey83) November 30, 2019

Read | Game Of Thrones Tweets 'Winter Is Coming' And Twitter Cannot Keep Calm

Lost In Google Translation #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun — Patrick McKiernan (@thescareball) November 30, 2019

Read | Baby Yoda Trending Higher On Social Media Than Democratic Presidential Candidates

Here are some of the best ones:

Charlotte’s Web browser — graham heron (@gMAKinteriors) November 30, 2019

Extra-Pulp Fiction — John E. (@Forgeticus) November 30, 2019

Read | Couple's Wedding Photoshoot In A Pool Of Mud Makes Twitterati Roll In The Aisles

#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun

The Fairy Godfather — When the Whiskers Blow (@olliecomicstrip) November 30, 2019

Pretty Ugly Women — Oliver Polak (@oliverpolak) November 30, 2019

Pillow fight club — stephen f murray (@therealsfmurray) November 30, 2019

The Devil Wears Discount Prada — SaraY (@serenitynow2016) December 1, 2019

Read | Twitter To Delete Accounts That Have Been Inactive For Over 6 Months

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.