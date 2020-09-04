'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 3, 2020: Sunny Comes To Help Riddhima

In the episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 3, 2020, Riddhima thinks Vansh has gone out and sends a message to Kabir. She recalls the time when Kabir had asked her to use the torch whenever she falls in danger. Kabir had said that his aide will see her signal and come to save her. Read further ahead.

In the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Kabir says that he knows Vansh is very clever and asked Riddhima to just switch the torch on and off three times. Following his advise, Riddhima goes to the window and switches the torch on and off as instructed. Riddhima sees that Vansh is back and about to sleep. Just when she thinks that Kabir hasn’t sent any message and wonders if he got her message or not, she sees Kabir signalling her. Riddhima goes down to see Kabir.

Kabir asks Riddhima not to worry. She says that except dadi and Siya, everyone is two-faced in the house and she is very scared of staying there. He says that Riddhima feels her life is in danger and asks her not to worry as nothing will happen to her. Just when the two are having a conversation, Vansh points a gun at Kabir and shoots him down. Riddhima shouts Vansh's name and wakes up from a nightmare. Just as she wakes up afraid, she finds Vansh awake and smiling looking at her. Vansh thanks Riddhima for giving him a place in her dream as love starts with a beautiful dream. Vansh asks Riddhima if he is in her heart.

The next day, Riddhima meets Sunny. Sunny tells her that she is late and says hats off to you for handling Vansh. Sunny asks Riddhima about how did she marry him and says that he doesn’t know for how long will she stay with him but wishes her good luck. Sunny shakes hands with Riddhima and leaves. Riddhima realises that Sunny has left some note for her during the handshake. As Riddhima opens the letter it reads, “You had sent signal at night, I have come to help you”. Riddhima thinks that Kabir had sent Sunny.

Aryan says that Ishani needs some time to get ready. Just as Vansh comes in, dadi asks Vansh to not make any work calls today and Vansh agrees. When Vansh sees Riddhima, dadi says that she looks lovely and Vansh says yes. Dadi says that she was talking about Ishani and Vansh says that he was too. Dadi laughs at their conversation. Riddhima asks Sunny about who had sent him and he says that the one whom she asked for help. Riddhima thinks if Kabir has sent Sunny, then he can help her in finding Ragini’s big secret. Stay tuned.

