'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Sept 2: Vansh & Riddhima Have An Altercation

In the episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 2, 2020, someone comes and keeps the coconut in a plate. Siya takes the coconut from the plate and is about to eat it. Riddhima sees this but just as she is going to stop Siya, her saree gets stuck and she stops. Read further ahead.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update, Sept 2

Just as Siya is about to eat the coconut and Riddhima is stuck with her saree, Anupriya takes the coconut from Siya’s hand and keeps it aside. When she scolds Riddhima for not helping Siya and takes Siya with her, Riddhima thinks about why was Anupriya getting so angry on touching a coconut. When Vansh takes the Ganpati for visarjan, dadi asks Riddhima to come and join everyone for the puja. Vansh says that this year the customs will be different. When dadi asks him to stay back for Bappa, Riddhima does Bappa’s aarti. Vansh, Anupriya, Ishani, Aryan’s faces are shown as they know about the explosives in the coconut. Just as Riddhima picks the coconut having the explosives and breaks the coconut, the coconut doesn’t blast. Riddhima thanks Ganpati Bappa for protecting her.

Vansh tells Riddhima that she can’t leave from the house without answering him, and that next time he won’t listen to dadi. Riddhima says that it is fine if he doesn’t trust anyone as she didn’t come here to harm anyone because she is not like this family. Vansh asks Riddhima if she thinks that this family wants to harm her. She says that if not them, then Vansh sure wants to harm her because she got this powder from his bathroom. Vansh holds Riddhima’s neck and asks why does she think that he needs some powder to kill her as his hands can do it.

Riddhima says that she doesn’t know how but history always repeats itself and what has been done before can be done with her also. Vansh says that he has already told her many times that he didn’t kill Ragini as when she went from his house she was completely fine. The shower gets on by mistake Ishq Mein Marjawa plays in the background.

When Riddhima asks how and where did Ragini go, Vansh asks why was she so interested in the past. He tells her that a wife should stand by her husband and not spy in his back. He then tells Riddhima that the workers got the powder to repair the sink leakage and asks her to get out. While getting out, Riddhima slips and Vansh catches her. Ishq Mein Marjawa plays in the background. As Riddhima is about to leave, Vansh stops her and asks her to change her clothes and go.

