Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For September 1, 2020: Vansh Burns Riddhima's Things

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 1, 2020 starts as Anupriya says that she wanted to show Vansh that every woman isn’t a cheat. But, then Riddhima came and played with his emotions, as she started spying and took his mother’s avatar to make him admit his crimes. Anupriya says that her intention wasn’t bad but if Riddhima wants to go and tell everyone the truth, she can.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Riddhima tells Anupriya that she will tell everyone the truth because Vansh is blaming her for the crime she didn’t commit. But, Riddhima changes her mind and tells Vansh that she had seen a shadow, and had burnt his mother’s last sign. Riddhima says that she regrets her mistake, and before Vansh throws her out she is leaving this house herself. She apologizes to Ganpati Bappa and tries to leave, but dadi stops her.

Aryan stops Riddhima and starts to clap for the drama she has been doing. He says that Riddhima had hit Angre and came back home, but now she is saying she burnt the pic. Riddhima stops him from talking and asks him to remember the slap she once gave him. She asks Aryan to be thankful that she didn’t tell his real intentions to Vansh, as it was he who misled Riddhima and helped her in reaching the mystery room. Riddhima says to consider this as the last warning and asks Aryan to not mess with her again. Aryan gets angry and says that she should have thought once before challenging him.

When Riddhima goes to her room, she finds the room's door shut. She says that maybe Vansh doesn’t want her to come inside the room. Then, Vansh opens the door and smiles. When Riddhima goes inside, she is shocked to see that Vansh had burnt all of her belongings. Riddhima starts to cry and recalls Kabir’s ring. Vansh tells her that she should know the pain of seeing memories turning into ashes. Just as Vansh leaves from there, Riddhima gets water and starts putting the fire out. At night, Riddhima cries and prays to Ganpati Bappa to get the strength to complete her goal.

In the morning, Riddhima apologizes to Siya. She gets Siya ready, but Ishani comes and scolds Riddhima for the theft in front of Siya. When Siya says that she was just taking it for her, Ishani says that Riddhima’s greed will not end as she had stolen Vansh’s mother’s painting. Riddhima says that she got the earrings for Siya. Ishani pushes Riddhima and she gets hurt. Ishani tells Riddhima that everyone knows how cheap and selfish she is. But, Dadi comes in-between and asks Ishani not to get angry at Riddhima. Dadi asks Riddhima not to feel bad about Ishani's words and asks Riddhima to come with her as there is too much work.

