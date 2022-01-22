'Ishqbaaz' Actor Mansi Srivastava Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Kapil Tejwani; Shares Pictures

It's the wedding season in tinsel town. Recently, TV actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. Now, Ishaqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures of her engagement with her longtime beau and photographer Kapil Tejwani. The actor got engaged in an intimate wedding ceremony with family and friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mansi shared some adorable pictures of her engagement day. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor looked gorgeous in a white shimmery lehenga, while Kapil looked dapper in a black suit. The duo could be seen flaunting their engagement rings in the first picture, hence sharing mushy moments in the rest of the photographs. She captioned the post, "Till death do us apart and till death do us Party 🎉 ❤️🤩 Said yes to @visualsbykapil 🤪💜."

Not only fans but many popular Television celebrities commented on Mansi's post. Parul Chaudhary commented, Sabse pyaare ❤️❤️😍😍 I love you guys to death." Shiny Doshi wrote, ''Congratulations girl. Wishing you all the happiness ❤️❤️." Aditya Singh Rajput commented, "Congratulations to you both, lots of love and best wishes❤️." Roopal Tyagi also congratulated the couple. Netizens wrote, Congratulations Maaaansi 😍😍 Love to both of you." "Huge Congratulations 🤗", "Congratulations gorgeous!! Lots of love and blessings❤️❤️🥂💐", "Congratulations baby ♥️🧿," along with many more reactions.

Mansi shares a glimpse with Kapil Tejwani

The actor often shares glimpses of her love life on social media. Recently, Mansi posted a photo with Kapil in which the duo is seen smiling from ear to ear. She captioned the post, "They say “ It’s in the eyes, always the eyes I think “ it’s in the smile , always the smile 😍“ Smiling away our pre wedding jitters together 😇😇🙈🙈 @visualsbykapil ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 📸 @thebigdaystory".

Mansi Srivastava is popular for her roles in Channel V’s Suvreen Guggal, Zee TV’s Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka and Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz. She has also appeared in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, MTV Big F, Fear Files. She is currently appearing as Ahana in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 on Colors TV.

Image: Instagram/@dearmansi